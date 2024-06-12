Former presidential aide and social media personality Reno Omokri has stated that President Tinubu should not be mocked for his recent slip, as such incidents can happen to anyone, including those who mock him.

Taking to his verified X account on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Reno responded to a viral video showing the President slipping while attempting to board a presidential parade vehicle at the 2024 Democracy Day event.

He emphasized that mocking President Tinubu will not change the fact that he has been elevated by God.

Reno also cited an example of former President Buhari, who experienced both physical and health-related falls during his tenure but concluded his presidency in good health.

He also cautioned against rejoicing in others’ misfortune using scriptural quotations.

In his words, President Tinubu missed his step and fell. It could happen to anybody. Including those mocking him. To fall is human. To rise after you fall is a blessing from the Divine. The thing is that God has already elevated Tinubu. No matter how we mock him, it will not change that. General Buhari also fell. He fell physically, and he also fell ill. Many mocked his frail health. Yet, in the history of Nigeria, Buhari, though a failed leader, turned out to be the ONLY President who left Aso Rock looking younger than he left it. Perhaps that is why Scripture says:

“Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, And do not let your heart be glad when he stumbles; Lest the LORD see it, and it displease Him, And He turn away His wrath from him.”-Proverbs 24:17-18.

