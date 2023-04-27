Nigerians have shown their displeasure over the Federal Government’s procurement of 40 buses at the cost of $ 1.2 million to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan.

This is following the announcement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the Federal Executive meeting spearheaded by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Tribune Online was able to gather various reactions made by Nigerians towards Federal Government’s decision to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

Read their comments:

Prince Jonathan: Criminal. Every opportunity is to cash out. They will loot the money and expect Air peace to lift them Free to Nigeria. Irredeemable contraption

Onifaaji Oluwasheyi Bab’s: They just find every available means to steal our common wealth, no hope in this country, you all should just forget about this country getting any better soon

Victor Chukwuma Ikpenwa: $1.2m please is this buses going to heaven ? eleventh hour cash out for ministry of foreign affairs and transportation .

Kenneth Ifeanyiyah Hawkins: Chopu chopu money don show

Faleye Festus: Nigeria Government and 419 are 5&6

Uche Benedict Donkor: Everything thing is opportunity to loot in this country.

Half of that amount will buy those buses and still have change to keep ..





Nigeria “”habaa..

Emmanuel Ogbonna: Welcome to Nigeria where everything is a means of stealing by evil rulers without conscience

Innocent Abanobi: Yes 1.2million dollars that’s close to 800,000,000 naira just to hire buses. This is terrible the looting now is an open show .

Michael Raphael: I am ashamed of this country other country are using plane to take their citizen why we. We decide to use bus this is what am saying none of their children is experience all this if not they we come with plane or private jet this country no body cares even our leaders for this country don’t care for the poor Nigeria don tire me

Aki Godluv Stan: Opportunity just presented itself for the outgoing government to loot yet again.

Nigeria ministry of transportation that has no transportation system

Ndubueze Ugochukwu: Everything is an opportunity for these people. Since they want to hire, why not give the contract to a Nigerians transportation companies to do the work for them? Because the money will be circulating within the country. The bottom line is that we don’t love ourselves which is why Nigeria is a fall country.

You can read more reactions or drop yours via the link below: