Of religion, politics and malpractice

EVENTS around the world have always shown the relationships which usually obtain between the State and popular religions of such a society. One of the major reasons behind the French revolution and the fall of Bastille on May 5, 1789- November 9, 1799, was the unholy alliance of the State and the Church. History relates that the Bishops were living a life of unholy opulence at Versailles while the populace was encumbered with all sorts of taxes even up to the salt tax. The post-French revolution era saw Napoleon Bonaparte’s refusal to be crowned by the Pope with a denigrating statement, “I shall not take my crown from the gutter”. Religious personages in Britain and several countries have reached enviable recognition by the State and at public functions and gatherings are referred to as Lords Spiritual and Temporal as we apishly still copy in our observance of protocols in Nigeria of today. There is nothing political in Nigeria that does not carry the emblem of religion, anything religion without the coat of arms of politics and all these is denied State recognition.

Religious matters have reached a great dimension in politics and what normally should be a personal inclination of the individual aligning with people of like minds in modes, methods, and outer means of worshipping God of one’s understanding in sacred places and times, is now a subject of politics, politicians, and politicking. What should remain solely the purviews of politics, politicians and state policies is taken to the altar of religious personages for their religious impression and expression, including depression. Religion in all intents, contents, and contexts, if taken as an outer approach to entering the inner temple of God in the heart of man, can ensure spiritual ascension to the Kingdom of God. The converse of this puts religious observances as mere facade and of course, religion without the attainment of truth negates God from within, whereas truth without a religious base is like soup without salt.

Invariably, in every society, every religionist ordinarily should be either a child or/and servant of God engaged in service to God and fellowman.

Out of this class, we have several others who on conviction, personal commitment, and decision agree to ascend the ladder of their religious faith both to serve God and to serve fellow humans. They, in their hierarchies, are taking the mantle of rulership and leadership of their religious persuasions much more sacrificially and seriously than their flock. They are the shepherds of their flocks to whom others entrust their spiritual convictions and franchise their lives. They are revered and taken as arbiters with God. Religious rulership and leadership may be tenurial, it may be a lifetime service and could be a personal, family, clan, and lineage heritage and inheritance. In Offa, the average Imam is usually from Ile Lemamu, as we have in the Bible the House of Levi. The selection and ascension of Emirs and Sultans are both religious and political issues because they are subjects and objects of family, clan, heritage, and inheritance. In Nigeria, the incessant admixture of religion and politics and the constant malpractices inherent in both have made a mess of the impression that religious leaders and politicians are truly serving God and fellow men.

Selfishness and greed are now modern-day attributes of many of our religious leaders and their politician counterparts, thus buttressing the observation of Kenneth Idiodi when he stated that: “Religion has been politicised, politics has been religionised and both religion and politics have been commercialised”. In this scenario, how do we aspire for a vibrant nation? How devoted are the divided devotees? I concur with the admonition of a Muslim mystic, “In the pure and holy heart the true Mosque is built and not the one built of stones”. Our Lord Jesus Christ said, “ My Father’s House of Worship has become the den of Thieves, stealing in the name of Lord”. It is, therefore, our responsibility to seek our God from within. And when in outer congregation in a time of religious observances, let us yield to the submission of a Muslim mystic: “ Now we shall throw you into the fire of spiritual passion and you shall become refined”. Let’s be born again spiritually and not embrace only the outer proclamation of our religions when charged with the clarion call to “Serve Nigeria with all my strength. To defend her unity and uphold her honor and glory. So Help me God.

Olaniyi writes in from Lagos

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The concessionaires complained of poor cooperation from state governments who mostly delay in meeting their own part of the agreement, for instance in the area of land provision.

Another major challenge they emphasised was the lack of narrow gauge rail lines in and out of the dry ports which they noted was important to make the operation of the ports efficient.

They added that access to funds also remained a major issue even as banks and foreign investors make unreasonable demands for assets and bank bonds before the release of funds.

The concessionaires unanimously stressed the need for the ports being constructed to be given the status of port of origin and destination and also to be registered with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) upon completion.

In view of the delay in execution, the concessionaires stressed the need for a new agreement, pointing out that an agreement started in 2017 between them and the NSC but it was yet to be cleared by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

They however commended the ICRC for its intervention and also appreciated the NSC for their support so far, noting that they were confident that under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the contracts will be sorted out.

The concessionaires pledged their commitment to see the concession to conclusion and the ports operational even as two of the concessionaires, Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Ltd for the Katsina ports and Dala Inland Dry Port for the Kano Ports declared that their ports will commence operation before the third quarter of 2022.

Managing Director of Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Ltd, Mr Usman Iya Abbas, informed the ICRC team that the Funtua port was already at over 85 per cent completion and was ready to launch before the end of the second quarter of 2022.

“We hope to commission this project before the end of the second quarter and the ports will become functional immediately. We are lucky to have great relationships in the shipping industry and with major shipping lines.

Managing Director, Dala Inland Dry Port Ltd., Hon. Ahmed Rabiu, concessionaires of the Kano Inland Port also hinted that the construction of the container depot was already nearing completion.

He assured that the company was working assiduously to ensure project completion and take off before the end of March 2022.

On his part, ICRC’s Director of Contract Compliance Department, Dr Ewalefoh who chaired the technical session of the meeting assured the concessionaires of the continuous support of the Commission, charging them however to send a detailed update of the contract status reports to the ICRC.

The Ag. Head, Media and Publicity of ICRC, Manji Yarling said he further enjoined the other four concessionaires who were yet to make remarkable progress in their contract execution to emulate the milestone recorded by the other two who were finalizing their constructions, so that the ports can yield the economic benefits for which the concessions were granted.

While thanking the stakeholders for honouring the invitation of the ICRC, it was resolved that going forward, there will be periodic meetings to ensure that the projects are speedily completed.