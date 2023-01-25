Obudu chiefs advise PDP against name-dropping.

The Obudu Traditional Rulers Council has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State to desist from using their names in the ongoing campaign, especially when the issue of endorsement of a particular candidate or party is concerned.

The monarchs, who frowned at the reports that they purportedly cried of neglect by Governor Ben Ayade during their consultative meetings with the candidates of the party, described such as far from what transpired at the said meeting.

The Paramount Ruler of the Council, His Royal Highness Uti Jeddy Agba, who Chief Cornelius Olem represented, said it amounted to mischief for any person or organisation to insinuate that “our son is neglecting or has neglected Obudu, his local government.

“We cannot understand why a party would decide to tread the path of divisiveness and refuse to acknowledge the good things our son, His Excellency Professor Ben Ayade, has done for Obudu.

“It is pure mischief to deliberately turn a blind eye to the transformation His Excellency has brought to Obudu. It is a blatant lie to say that Ayade neglected Obudu.”

Continuing, the royal father, the longest reigning monarch in Nigeria, noted that “the lists of projects Ayade has attracted to Obudu are endless. These include the Obudu International Cargo and Passenger Airport, the British-Canadian University, the Obudu-German Specialist Hospital, the dualized Obudu-Ranch- Bekwara- Mfom- Okuku- Okpoma highway, the Agricultural Machinery Equipment Institute( AMEDI) among others. How can anyone see all these and still claim Ayade neglected Obudu?”

Expressing gratitude to Ayade for the transformation Obudu has received, the Obudu Paramount Ruler said: “The projects are endless, and we thank you for citing them in Obudu.”