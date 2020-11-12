Limb pains: Gombe governor provides medical attention to man who trekked for Buhari

Respite has come the way of Dahiru Buba, from Dukku LGA of Gombe State who developed limb pains after trekking from Gombe to Abuja in 2019 to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

Following recent media reports on Dahiru developed limb pains, the Gombe State government has said it will take full responsibility for his diagnosis and immediate treatment.

On the directives of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Dahiru was taken to the Government House clinic, Gombe before he was referred to a private Orthopedic hospital where he was thoroughly examined and placed on medication.

While speaking to newsmen shortly after undergoing the first round of his medical treatment, Dahiru thanked Governor Yahaya for promptly coming to his aid, saying that he started feeling some discomfort on his limbs after returning home from his fifteen days solidarity walk to Abuja from Gombe.

Alhaji Ahmed Yahaya and Isa Faruk who coordinated the evacuation of the patient from Dukku to Gombe said that Dahiru suffered serious problems with his legs since his return from the solidarity walk to Abuja.

They, however, expressed delight and optimism that, “with the intervention of the Gombe State government, Dahiru will be properly diagnosed and treated,” describing the governor’s gesture as unprecedented and heartwarming.

They also acknowledged the support rendered to the patient’s family by the state Commissioner of Finance, Muhammad Gambo Magaji who they said has shown tremendous support and concern since he learnt about Dahiru’s condition.

