2025 Hajj: NAHCON seeks quick return of Nigerian pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has informed that it is interfacing with the Saudi Arabian aviation authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to secure many slots for Nigerian airlines involved in the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the just-ended 2025 Hajj to fast track their return journey back home.

NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, informed that the slow pace of inbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims was as a result the normal peak season air traffic in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to her, at this period, all countries tried to return their pilgrims at the same time, leading to a heavy demand for airport slots, which were managed by the GACA.

She added that Nigeria has currently not been allocated as many slots as needed to move its large number of pilgrims quickly back home.

She assured that both NAHCON and the state pilgrims’ welfare boards, as well as the approved airlines for this year’s Hajj, are working to fast-track the pilgrims’ return flights to Nigeria.

Usara stated that the June 28 date slated for the completion of the inbound airlift operation remained unchanged.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria wishes to reassure Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia awaiting their return journey to Nigeria that the Commission, along with State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, and the 2025 official air carriers are doing everything within their capacity to increase the speed of the return leg.

“The Commission has planned to return all pilgrims by 28th June, 2025 and remains determined to do so.

“Please note that the fewer trips being experienced presently in the return airlift are due to the normal peak season air traffic in Saudi Arabia.

“During this period, all countries are trying to return their pilgrims at the same time, and this creates a heavy demand for airport slots. These slots are managed by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia, and currently, Nigeria has not been allocated as many slots as needed to move its large number of pilgrims quickly.

“In view of this, the three major stakeholders in the airlift operation have mapped out strategies to increase the number of slots to the country.

“It is hoped that active discussions with the Saudi authorities will facilitate an increase in the flight slots,” Usara stated.

She informed that only Saudi-based airline, FlyNas, was the only among the four airlines involved in the pilgrims’ airlift operation that was presently running two flights per day.

“NAHCON’s plan is to seek more convenient slots for UMZA Aviation, Air Peace and Max Air. With large-bodied aircraft, the pace of the return journey will increase significantly, and more flights will be scheduled daily,” she added.

Usara then stated that NAHCON appreciated Nigerian pilgrims’ patience and their officials, assuring all concerned that the Commission and the state boards were working around the clock to ensure a quicker return trip for everyone.

Data made available today by NAHCON’s Command and Control Centre in Makkah, as of 9:01 am, Saudi time (7:01 am, Nigerian time), only 9,109 Nigerian pilgrims had departed Saudi Arabia for Nigeria in a total of 22 flights.

