Oba of Benin frowns at Iyaloja’s nomenclature in Edo markets

Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has maintained his earlier stand against the introduction of “IYALOJA CONCEPT” into markets administration in Benin, the Edo, saying that he was yet to fathom the aim of the concept, he termed as allien.

Recall that Oba Ewuare II had recently told the daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mrs.Folashade Ojo Tinubu, and the Iyaloja-General of Market Women Association, Mrs.Folashade Ojo Tinubu, who led a group of women to a visit to the palace that there was no Iyaloja title amongst market women in Benin Kingdom

The first Class traditional ruler, educated the President’s daughter on assigned roles of the various market women leaders (Iyeki) who make rounds at market shrines, report to the spirits by serving as spiritual rails in addition to coordination of market women, on behalf of the palace whose authority the markets were founded.

According to Oba Ewuare, “In Benin, we have a special place for women. When you mentioned Iyaloja ― meaning Iyeki-general as they say. This is a bit alien to me. I just say, it’s a bit alien to us here in Benin”.

However, reaffirming his earlier position against Iyaloja’s nomenclature in Benin through a press statement issued on Tuesday by six top palace Chief that include Chief Edionwe Oliha on behalf of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), the Oba questioned that if Iyaloja was a national thing, such should have be extended from Lagos to other states in the country.

The statement queried whether an Edo woman could be made the Iyaloja of Lagos or of Nigeria?

“Can this concept of Iyaloja be extended to Aba, Owerri Keffi, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and other parts of Nigeria?”

The Oba said it would have advised the Edo State government on salient tradition if it were consulted much earlier on the Iyeki (market leader) title.

He warned that any deviation of the age-old cultural system of Iyeki might lead to breach of peace.

Market women had visited the Benin Monarch palace to thank him for insisting that Iyaloja title was alien to the Benin culture.

Frowning at the use ot trade associations to run open market and play partisan politics, the Oba Ewuare II said the twin factors were antithetical as well as inimical to the essence of market tradition in Benin culture.

The Oba expressed reservations about the tendency of market women allowing themselves be used as political pawns in the political field under the aegis of Market Associations in Edo State.

He appealed ‘to the market women and the politicians behind them to eschew dragging the sanctity of the name of the Oba into their partisan political affairs.’

According to the statement, “The Palace feels that if we were duly consulted about what the tradition says about IYEKI ROLE in Benin tradition all the ensuing controversy or tension would have been avoided.

“Benin Traditional Council wishes to reiterate that in Benin, there is nothing like Iyeki general, which this lyaloja concept seems to imply. In Benin culture, lyeki emerges among the market women.

“After being chosen by the market women, she is brought to the Palace for confirmation. Once confirmed, they are told to go ahead and install her as the lyeki of the market.

“The Palace never choose anybody as lyeki. It is the market women that do that. Every lyeki is independent of each other. Every lyeki is culturally, spiritually and, religiously tied to the Palace.

“There is a direct functional relationship between lyeki and the Palace. Just as there is no honorary chieftaincy title in Benin culture, so also there is no honorary lyeki title in Benin culture.

“Every lyeki has a spiritual function she performs for the Palace and for the well-being of the market. We strongly advice that the function of lyeki should not be politicized.

“We hope the market women headed by their Iyekis would have learned their lesson now and know their traditional connection with the Palace and what is expected of them. And learn to watch the mood of the Palace and go with it.

“We do not know the aim of this Iyaloja concept being introduced to Edo State. We hope if is a national thing then Iyaloja of Lagos (or Nigeria) must extend this concept to the other states in Nigeria before we can believe its authenticity and motive.

