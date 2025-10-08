Awolowo Dosumu, others laud contribution of Aguoru to Japanese studies in Africa

Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Ambassador (Dr) Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, has described as exceptional the leadership qualities as well as the contributions of Professor Adedoyin Aguoru to the promotion of Japanese Studies in Africa.

She made the remarks in a speech delivered on her behalf by the former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, at the official opening of the African Association for Japanese Studies (AAJS), at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu stated that, “As the President of the African Association for Japanese Studies, Professor Aguoru has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication. Her achievements are truly impressive and I’d like to highlight a few:

Founding the African Association for Japanese Studies (AAJS) in 2019

“This marked the beginning of a new era in Japanese Studies in Africa. Under her leadership, AAJS has become a beacon for academic excellence and cultural exchange.

Leading AAJS Academic Activities

“Professor Aguoru has consistently organised impactful conferences, workshops, and seminars, providing a platform for scholars to share knowledge and ideas.

Launching ‘Studies in Transnational Africa and Japan (STAJ)’ in 2019

“This academic journal has become a vital publication outlet for researchers, further solidifying AAJS’s reputation.

Fostering International Academic Exchange

“Professor Aguoru’s efforts have strengthened ties between African and Japanese institutions, paving the way for future collaborations.

Nurturing Future Generations

“The establishment of the AAJS Students Club is a testament to her commitment to empowering young scholars.

“Tonight, we celebrate Professor Aguoru’s remarkable achievements and I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to her. Her dedication to promoting Japanese Studies in Africa has made us all proud — the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and the entire African continent.

“I would also like to welcome our special guest, His Excellency Ambassador Suzuki Hideo, Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria. Your presence tonight is a testament to the strong bond between our nations.

“To the members of the African Association for Japanese Studies, I commend you for your tireless efforts. Your work has not gone unnoticed, and I am confident that your continued collaboration will yield even greater achievements.

“Once again, congratulations to Professor Aguoru on this well-deserved recognition. I look forward to many more years of fruitful partnerships between Japan and Africa.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Peter Olapegba, had commended the leadership and members of the association as well as the Japanese Ambassador for their dedication and commitment to promoting academic and cultural collaborations between Africa and Japan.

He described the conference theme as timely and relevant, emphasising that its discussions span a broad range of disciplines, from the humanities and social sciences to economic partnerships and youth development.

He expressed confidence that the conference would produce valuable insights and actionable recommendations for strengthening Africa-Japan relations.

Also in her welcome remarks, Professor Aguoru expressed gratitude to the university’s management for its unwavering support and to the Japanese Ambassador for facilitating the association’s international collaboration.

She reaffirmed that the AAJS remains committed to youth empowerment, scholarly exchange, and the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Africa.

Representing the Ambassador, M. Shin Honda of the Japanese Embassy commended the progress of the AAJS, noting that in just a few years, it has emerged as a vital platform for advancing cross-cultural understanding and interdisciplinary research. He assured that the Embassy would continue to support the association’s future engagements and collaborative initiatives.