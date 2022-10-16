Oba Ewuare II Foundation flags off foodstuffs donation to orphanages

Oba Ewuare II Foundation has flagged off the donation of foodstuffs to orphanages and vulnerable persons in Edo State, ahead of the 6th Coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin.

The gesture is in line with traditional norms that society is happy and prosperous when the happiness of the greatest number of citizens in a given society, is achieved.

Aid Peoples Change, Uyiosa and Iwinosa Orphanages and Uyiosa Orphanage and widows’ Ministry in Benin benefitted from the bags of rice, garri, corn grains and cartons of noodles donated by the Foundation.

Secretary of the Foundation, Prince Enoma Eweka, flagged off the exercise on behalf of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Aklolokoolo, Oba Ewuare II at the weekend in Benin City, the State Capital.

In a brief remark, Prince Eweka assured that the monarch’s fellowship with the Orphans and other Nigerians living below the breadline in the society would be sustained.

The beneficiaries, thanked the Benin monarch for the humanitarian support, especially in times of rising food prices in Nigeria.

Responding, the Founder of Iwinosa Orphanage home, Mrs Veronica Egbon, declared that “The blessings that follow the Children will follow his Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin”, while, a social worker at Uyiosa Orphanage, said, “we are very grateful for these things that he sent to us. We are praying God Almighty to keep him and preserve members of his households.”

Recall that Oba of Benin had donated foodstuff to some residents during the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE