Following the announcement of increase in the students’ fees by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife in Osun State, the students have expressed displeasure, calling on management to make a reduction of the fee to the barest minimum or a total reversal.

The school fees which were increased by over 300% across all faculties has caused lamentations and has generated reactions from students and other stakeholders of the university.

The charges for the fresh students in Administration/Arts/Edu Arts/Law/Social Sciences was increased from N68,700 to N151,200 while that of the returning students was increased from N20,100 to N89,200.

The charges for the fresh students in Science/EDM/Edu. Sci/Tech/Agric was increased from N79,700 to N163,200 while that of the returning students was increased from N28,100 to N101,200.

The charges for fresh students in Basic Medical Sciences/Clinical Sciences/Dentistry/Pharmacy was increased from N82,700 to N190,200 while that of the returning students was increased from N31,100 to N128,200.

In addition to the charges of the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences and Dentistry, the students in these faculties are expected to pay an additional N100,000 as ‘professional levy’ as charged by the College of Health Sciences.

Reacting, the Students’ Union leadership on Tuesday, had called for an emergency stakeholders meeting following the circulation of the now approved new students’ fees. The meeting which was held on Wednesday at the Students’ Union Building Conference Room had over 80 students’ leaders from the Central Executives Council, leadership of the SRC, Hall Chairpersons, Faculty Presidents and Speakers, Departmental Presidents and Speakers, Presidents of Indigenous Association, Ameer of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria and the representative ACJ representative of the Association of Campus Journalists.

After over 3 hours of deliberations, the resolutions made at the meeting were as follows;

There should be a total reversal of the approved increment by the school management On no account should any student pay the proposed school charges even if the payment portal is activated A X(Twitter) Space should hold – and this held on Wednesday 13th September night with over 1500+ listeners where students and well wishers of the University share their opinion on the way out in this situation. The meeting also agreed that a physical congress should be called and should hold on Thursday 14th September.

In their separate reactions, students’ leaders who spoke with Tribune CampusXtra kicked against fees increment, noting that the economic situation in the country is enough for students to battle.

According to Adedapo Taiwo, President of National Association of Osun State Students, OAU Chapter, described it as saddening that the management decided to increase tuition fees and compound students’ hardship at a time Nigeria is being faced with an economic problem caused by the effect of fuel subsidy.

He said, “they don’t have any reason to increase the fee, that’s the fact. Since the Federal government said they didn’t instruct any institution to increase the fee, why are they increasing the fee.”





He concluded by saying he personally cannot afford to pay the fees, and the next step is for the students to make our grievances known through peaceful protest.

Also, Blessing Ademola, the President of OAU Chapter of the Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria Students, stated that he saw the development coming as it has been happening in other universities in the country.

He, however, decried the percentage with which the fees were increased. He said, “In the Faculty of Pharmacy, we found out that the fee we are paying has gotten tripled and it is a lot and as the president of my association, the reaction I have gotten from my people is not looking too good, OAU is supposed to be a school for the commoner and we are hoping that something is done to the increment. From about 30,000 to 128,000 is outrageous. With the current economic situation, it is going to affect the students.”

Another student, Oluwadara Boluwatife, who is a union stakeholder, expressed displeasure over the increment, saying students of the school cannot afford it.

“When we were paying about N20,000, we were still donating for some students not to talk of N100,000. This school is one of the slowest federal university I have seen in my life, Me wey dey pay N25,000 for slow school, I no dumb, we don’t want increment, we cannot afford it, we are still complaining about hike in fuel price, how are we going to now cope this?,” She enquired.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE