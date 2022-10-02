OAU Reunion: Accounting Dept. 2001 set embarks on massive renovation, visits Ooni

As part of the reunion programme of the 2001 set of Management & Accounting Department of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, the association has renovated several classrooms and other facilities in the Faculty of Administration.

The association, before commissioning of the renovated facilities on Saturday, paid royal homage to the palace of Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Speaking at the palace of Ooni during the visit, the outgoing President of the association, Mr Tolulope Ogundipe, stated that it was imperative for heads of various Departments in Nigerian universities to liaise with their former students towards assisting their alma-mater in different areas of needs, especially in the area of critical infrastructure on campus.

Ogundipe, disclosed that the association aims and objectives were to give back to the university that has served as the bedrock of their life accomplishments and growths.

He said: “We are bringing back memories of good old days and giving back to the society having undergone academic study from this great institution about 21 years ago. Our association has embarked on array of renovations in the faculty, running into several millions of naira and which are now being used by other departments for accreditation of courses.

“It is our belief that there is no where in the world where university education is solely funded by the government, it requires collaborative efforts of every stakeholder to come together and develop their alma-mater.

“It is on that note that we, the old students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Accounting Department, 2001 set has taken the bull by the horns in assisting the university in that regard.”





Ogundipe, however, appealed to ASUU leaders and federal government to as a matter urgency settle the lingering rancour to save the future of affected students and Nigeria at large.

Speaking further, the newly elected President of the association, Dr (Mrs) Tinuade Sanda, opined that the alumni association has the tradition of meeting yearly to discuss pertinent issues of concern and also give back to their alma-mater.

She maintained that for a country to survive and attain appreciable development and growth, university education must be given special attention and adequately funded.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi commended members of the alumni association for deeming it necessary to pay courtesy call to his palace and to give back to their alma-mater and university community, urging them not to relent in their efforts to build an egalitarian society.

He then called on other old students of various universities across the country to emulate the good gestures of OAU Accounting department 2001 set, describing them as wonderful citizens who have excelled in various areas of human endeavors.