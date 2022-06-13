NYSC Batch B orientation starts Wednesday nationwide

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has scheduled the 2022 Batch B, Stream 1 orientation course to commence on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

In a statement by the Kwara state coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Francisca Olaleye, the 21-day orientation programme will run concurrently in all the NYSC orientation camps in the 36 states and the FCT, Abuja.

The NYSC coordinator, who said that the Kwara State permanent orientation camp in Yikpata, Edu local government area is now a beehive of activities, added that the orientation camp was ready to host prospective corps members deployed to the state for their national service.

According to the State Coordinator, the orientation camp has been properly fumigated against reptiles and put in place to host the course participants.

“It is also worthy to inform the general public that the various NCDC’s COVID-19 protocols and preventive measures have been put in place at the orientation camp.

“In order to ensure a hitch-free and successful orientation exercise in Kwara state, the collaborating agencies (The Nigeria Army, The Police, NSCDC, DSS, NDLEA) and other partners have been adequately sensitised in preparation for the exercise.

“The camp will open for the Prospective Corps, as early as 7 am on Wednesday 15th June 2022 and the registration exercise will commence immediately. The official opening and Swearing-in ceremony for the newly deployed Corps members will take place on Tuesday 21st, June 2022 at 10.00 am prompt. His Lordship, the Chief Judge of Kwara State is expected to administer the oath of allegiance to the Corps members and formally Inducts them into the National service. The orientation exercise will formally come to end by Tuesday 5th July 2022.

“The orientation exercise will feature various activities like the paramilitary drills, Sports, Lectures, Socials and Skills Acquisition programme for all the participants.

I am also directed to inform the general public that the NYSC management has been assured that adequate security measures will be put in place by the security agencies, in order to achieve a hitch-free orientation exercise. Apart from the security patrol within and the orientation camp, other measures will be put in place to ensure hitch-free exercise in Kwara State.





“The NYSC management also uses this medium to appeal to the good people of Kwara State, especially, members of the NURTW, across the state to accord the newly deployed Corps members to the state, warm reception and hospitality, which Kwara people are known for.

We wish all the prospective Corps members journey mercy as they travel to their respective camps across the country.”

