Nwaogwugwu Francis: Touching Lives in Diverse Ways

Business Mogul and Philanthropist, Nwaogwugwu Francis Udochukwu is a man who has carved a niche for himself in the society.

Described as a visionary and impactful Leader, Nwaogwugwu has been making waves in reaching out to the less privileged in our society.

From giving scholarships to helping the needy, to donating items for educational purposes, Nwaogwugwu has distinguished himself as a man who feels the impulse of the people.

Tributes and eulogies have been heaped on the Philanthropist, for his magnanimity in reaching the downtrodden.

It was once reported that he gave a new house to a needy person, but has kept it under wraps because he doesn’t believe in loud publicity.

It is worthy of note, to celebrate this Icon, who has done more than the usual businessmen, who thinks about themselves, but Nwaogwugwu Francis has placed humans above self always.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say





NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…