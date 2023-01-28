Temi Otedola becomes Bamboo’s new ambassador

Nigerian actress and influencer, Temi Otedola, has emerged ambassador for Bamboo, a Nigerian start-up app dedicated to helping Africans build wealth.

Otedola, in a statement said with the ambassadorship, she hopes to encourage Nigerian youths to take independence in their investments and lead them to entrepreneurial success.

According to her, this year started with her on a high with a stream of global and local investment options using Bamboo.

“Remarkably, this isn’t the first time I ventured into the tech world. This ambassadorship announcement comes months after the release of my attest Nollywood feature film – The Man for the Job – on Amazon Prime Video.

“I played the role of an IT genius within Lagos’s colourful and contemporary fintech era.

“The film was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, whose passion for the fintech encouraged me to dive deep into the tech industry in immersing myself in the character.

“I’m so often inspired by people who are doing big and bold things,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamboo which is currently available in Nigeria and Ghana, is an app dedicated to helping Africans build wealth from the ground-up by offering easy, secure, and reliable access to above-inflation returns through investments in publicly listed U.S.

