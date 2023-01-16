NUJ set to release revised Code of Ethics for journalists

The new code of ethics is expected to incorporate a bill of rights for journalists as well as cover the operations of the new media.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, is set to released a revised Code of Ethics for journalists concluding its work on the revised ‘Code of Ethics’ for journalists in the country says Chris Isiguzo, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

It will be out as soon as some key stakeholders put the necessary finishing touches to it, according to Mr. Chris Isiguzo.

Isiguzo, who disclosed this at a ‘Digital Journalism and Fact-Checking Workshop’ for journalists in Rivers State said that major stakeholders like the NUJ, the Nigeria Guilde of Editors, the Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria NPAN, collaborating to ensure the achievement of the plan with just minor gray areas to settle.

The event was sponsored by the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, and and had as its theme: Imperatives of Digital News Verification for 2023 Elections,” held in Port Harcourt, was facilitated by the image Merchants Promotion (IMPR), Limited, the publisher of PRNigeria, in collaboration with the NUJ.

While emphasizing that the Nigerian media must put in place a framework for self-regulation, Mr. Isiguzo said the NUJ is championing the formulation of the Bill of Rights for media practitioners, together with the establishment of an Ombudsman to regulate the practice of journalism in the country.

He explained that the Bill of Rights for Journalists would cater for the condition of service of and operation of journalists so that publishers, media owners and government would know their obligatios to journalists.

Appointing a Press Ombudsman is one efficient to help secure the respect and freedom of the Nigerian press.

“We also believe that the Ombudsman would help deliver satisfactory, speedy, and accessible remedies to many of the complaints against our journalists and media organisations,” he said.

He urged journalists that in reporting the coming elections in the country they aim would be to promote a peaceful election and environment advocating for development journalism rather than the type that encourages division, hate and crisis in the polity.





He advised that in the wake of proliferation of fake news, journalists should adopt ‘Global Ethics Charter for Journalists’ by media professionals.

“While there is nothing like ethics and morality in the social media, and by implications in the general information disorder we find ourselves in, however it is proper to encourage accountability in the mainstream media and in whatever we do as media professionals,” Isiguzo said.

The NUJ President said that for Nigerian journalists to assist in making the 2023 polls peaceful, they must promote and adhere to high ethical standards in their reportage while also ensuring responsible reporting of political issues and events.

Earlier, Mal. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of NITDA, who was represented by Haj. Hadiza Umar, the agency’s spokesperson, restated NITDA’s commitment to the expansion of the digital space, development of journalists’ human capital and the promotion of robust digital-based journalism, that serves the best and wider interest of the nation.

He noted that learning how to do fact-checks will help media professionals carry out due diligence on any information that comes to them while also stemming the tide of fake news.

“There’s no doubting the fact that we are in the digital age where everything is now based on computers and the internet.

“It is of interest to us therefore that our journalists take advantage of the available digital tools to do their jobs better and serve the country better,” said the NITDA Director General.