Another 2 killed, 52 injured in Plateau multiple accidents

Still reeling from the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 16 supporters of the People’s Democratic Party in Plateau State over the weekend, another multiple accident on Sunday has claimed the lives of another two persons, leaving 52 injured in the state.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement signed by its Route Commander and Public Education for Plateau State, RC Peter Longsan, said the crash occurred at about 5:00 p.m. around Zakaliyo along Jos-Bengli Road.

It pointed out that 14 vehicles were affected, involving 54 persons, and added that two adult females died in the accident while 52 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

On the cause of the accident, the FRSC mentioned that a trailer on the highway suddenly failed brake and lost control, and ran into other vehicles coming from the opposite direction and others withing the vicinity.

“The rescue operation was carried out by FRSC ambulances and an emergency response team stationed along the Jos-Bauchi Route and by officers and men of the FRSC Jos Bye Pass Unit Command. “Injured victims of the crash were taken to Plateau Specialist Hospital and Toro General Hospital for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were taken by their family members for burial arrangements after being confirmed dead at the hospital.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps, therefore, advised vehicle operators to ensure proper preventive maintenance of their vehicles, avoid speed, ensure the installation of speed limit devices, and not permit underage or unlicensed persons to drive.