The National University Commission, (NUC) has granted full accreditation of eight new courses presented to it for approval by the Authorities of the Kings University, Ode-Omu, OSUN State.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Kuku who dropped the hint in a statement made available on Monday in Osogbo, listed the newly fully accredited courses as: Accounting, Biochemistry, Criminology and Security Studies. Others are Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, Mass Communication and Political Science.

According to the University management, “the accreditation was based on the report submitted by the NUC Accreditation Panel that visited the University between October and December 2023.”

“The panel had during the visit expressed great satisfaction with the structures and facilities available for the students in the University. It also commended the University Management for providing a clean, serene and conducive learning environment”.

Applauding the visiting team for a thorough and unbiased assessment of equipment, staff and infrastructures available in the University, Prof. Kuku described the full accreditation granted to the eight courses as a recognition of the University’s giant stride in research and development.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed that, “Kings University is poised to continually deliver on its mandate of producing graduates who not only possess the requisite knowledge and skills to succeed in their chosen fields, but are also able to compete with their counterparts globally.”

She commented the passion, dedication and unassailable work ethics of both the teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution, noting that the the successful accreditation exercise is a product of their collective efforts.

“That our University has emerged as one of the best universities in Nigeria, and a rapidly emerging citadel of learning in Africa is a feat that could not have been achieved without the full cooperation of all stakeholders.”

Professor Kuku, however, appreciated the proprietors for their relentless support, benevolence and commitment towards ensuring that Kings University maintains its rightful place in the top echelon of private universities globally.

