President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his birthday, describing him as a statesman and prolific public administrator.

The president also noted that the chief of stated is an accomplished lawyer who previously served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

A statement issued on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), noted:

“Owing to the quality of leadership and representation he provided for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Honourable Gbajabiamila maintained a perfect streak of re-elections across decades from 2003 until 2023 when he was appointed as the Chief of Staff to the president.”

It said the president joined family, friends, and staff of the presidency to celebrate an exceptional leader on this special occasion.

President Tinubu commended Gbajabiamila for his diligence, high sense of responsibility, patriotic zeal, and commitment to the common good.

He wished his chief of staff many more years in good health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.

