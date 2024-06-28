The National Universities Commission (NUC) has once again granted full accreditation to five more academic programmes at Salem University Lokoja, Kogi.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Alewo Johnson-Akubo, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

The VC stated that the accreditation was conveyed to the institution via a letter dated June 6 and signed by Eng. Abraham Chindusu, Acting Director of Accreditation, on behalf of Mr. Chris Maiyaki, Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC.

Johnson-Akubo explained that these five accredited courses follow the full accreditation given to seven courses in BSc: Computer Science, Information Technology, Geology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, and MSc/MBA Business Administration in 2022.

He listed the names of the five accredited courses, all within the University’s College of Education, as: Business Education, Education Computer Science, Education English, Educational Management, and Social Studies.

The VC remarked, “Just last year, we received NUC approval to offer PhD programmes to both Nigerian citizens and foreigners, aiming to enhance global education.”

ALSO READ: NSCDC charges private security companies to join war against insecurity in Oyo

“This accreditation brings us great joy as a university committed to training youth to become global leaders and change agents capable of fostering growth and development worldwide.”

“Today, virtually all programmes offered by Salem University Lokoja are fully accredited, despite the high demand for our courses from prospective students.”

“Furthermore, with the robust infrastructure at Salem University, we are well-equipped to admit more students across various departments.”

Johnson-Akubo expressed gratitude to God and Chancellor Archbishop Sam Amaga for enabling “virtually all our programmes across the seven colleges to receive full accreditation from the NUC.”