The Zamfara State Coordination Office of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L.PRES) has organised an awareness and training session for veterinary officers and heads of livestock on beneficiary profiling exercises, aiming to enhance livestock production in the state.

Speaking during a one-day training held at Jaiz Hotel in Gusau, the State Project Coordinator, Nasiru Mohammed, disclosed that the training aims to identify target beneficiaries, sensitize stakeholders on the importance of profiling, and garner support and cooperation from leadership within the state’s value chain clusters.

He further explained that the exercise aims to clarify the requirements for profiling and acquaint Area Veterinary Officers and other stakeholders with the project’s progress in the state.

“The L.PRES project aims to improve livestock productivity and resilience in the industry, promote livestock commercialization, and strengthen the state’s capacity to respond to emergencies in the livestock sector,” he elaborated.

He highlighted that Zamfara State, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has fulfilled its obligations to maximize the project’s numerous benefits.

Mohammed commended the State Executive Governor, Dauda Lawal, and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ya’u Haruna Gamji, for their support in ensuring Zamfara’s participation in the project’s implementation across the country.

The coordinator assured stakeholders in the livestock value chain of improvements, addressing challenges stemming from prolonged cattle rustling and banditry in the state.

L.PRES is a six-year project financed by the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, aimed at developing Nigeria’s livestock industry.