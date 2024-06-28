The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Augustine Padonu, has urged private security companies to actively participate in information gathering and serve as an extension of formal security agencies, considering the current state of insecurity in the country.

Commandant Padonu made this charge during the closing ceremony of a three-day training programme for private security guards organized by the Private Guard Companies Department of NSCDC, Oyo State Command.

The event, themed “Private Guard in Nigeria: Challenges, Opportunities, and Best Practices,” took place from Tuesday, June 24 to Thursday, June 26, 2024, at the Command Headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, DSC Samuel Opebiyi, Padonu was represented by the Head of Department, Administration, DCC Moshood Adeyemo, at the Thursday ceremony.

Opebiyi stated that the training is part of NSCDC’s mandates as enshrined in Act No. 2 of 2003, amended in 2007, and reflects the vision of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Highlighting the importance of integrating the efforts of private security companies, the Oyo NSCDC boss emphasized that such collaboration would further strengthen the existing security architecture in the country, making the fight against insecurity more comprehensive.

DCC Akintayo Akande, Head of Department of Private Guard Companies at NSCDC, reiterated the significance of private security guards within the country’s security framework. He emphasized that training the guards would enhance their effectiveness, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure environment for all.

The training witnessed active participation from various private security companies headquartered in Oyo State and those with branches in the state. This diverse participation underscores the collective commitment to enhancing the capabilities and professionalism of private security personnel.

Commandant Padonu urged the trainees to discharge their duties effectively and apply the knowledge gained during the comprehensive three-day training programme to their daily responsibilities.