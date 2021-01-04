The Director-General of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Professor Dahuwa Azare has said the institute has trained 14,230 teachers nationwide under the Sustainable Development Goals scheme.

He said the effort is to expose “our teachers to the modern ways and internationally acceptable standards of teaching.”

He made this known as the institute is set to train another set of 925 teachers this week.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Relations of the institute, Muhammad Abdullahi on Monday said Mr Israel Akinola Durodola, the institute’s SDGs Desk Officer and Director Field Operations and Students’ Services, indicated that 25 primary and junior secondary schools teachers in each state and the FCT would be trained between Monday, January 4 and Friday, January 8, 2021.

“The training, which is expected to be interactive and learner-centred among the participants and their facilitators would focus on four thematic areas that include: Effective Classroom Management; ICT; Language Communications Skills and Basic Classroom Teaching Methods.

“The statement further disclosed that under the SDGs project, the institute has so far trained 14,230 teachers between 2016 and 2019.

“It availed that the institute had between 2006 and 2015, trained a total of 754,296 teachers under the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) which was later succeeded by the SDGs.

“The institute, which is the implementing partner of the MDGs and later SDGs, has already deployed 204 of its staff as Centre Managers and Support Staff to all the 37 centres nationwide.

“Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare, the institute’s director-general and chief executive had during staff briefing urged them to be committed and positive in the process of discharging this exercise.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…