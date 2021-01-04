Edo Police confirms cell break, arrests two, commences investigation

After over 24 hours of denial, the Edo State Police Command, on Monday, finally agreed that some suspects, arrested in connection with high crimes in the state escaped from its custody.

The Command, in a statement endorsed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chidi Nwabuzor, admitted that “ten suspects escaped on January 1, 2021, at 2:45 am,” adding that of the number, “two have been re-arrested and brought back to custody.”

The Command, which had earlier denied when the news broke, on Sunday, claimed in its press statement that “the figure is not as being maliciously and falsely speculated on social media.”

Reacting to the publication which went viral, on Sunday, the command said that “the State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that ten suspects escaped on January 1, 2021, at about 0245hrs (2.45 am), out of which two have been re-arrested and brought back to custody. The figure is not as being maliciously and falsely speculated on social media.”

The Command explained that “eight (8) of the suspects were detained on the order of the court, in summary; stealing – 1, Murder- 1, Cultism-3, Robbery-3, while the other two (2) were under Police investigation for stealing. It is worthy to note that the quick mobilization and response of officers curbed further escape of the suspects.”

Accordingly, the statement added that “the Policemen who were responsible for the safe custody of the escaped suspects have been identified, arrested and detained for the departmental disciplinary process. The effort is being intensified to re-arrest the fleeing suspects.”

The Edo Police authority boasted that it “has the wherewithal/intelligence to re-arrest the remaining suspects who are on the run but will still appreciate any useful information from the members of the public as no stone will be left unturned in assuring that all those suspects are re-arrested.”

It assured members of the public of its continued commitment to protect lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

