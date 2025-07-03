NSSEC boss reaffirms commitment to inclusive learning, effective education

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has reaffirmed commitment of the commission towards ensuring the provision of inclusive education that will result in effective learning and improved literacy and numeracy levels in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary, NSSEC, Dr Iyela Ajayi, stated this during a two-day national workshop to boost the capacity of Special Education Desk Officers from the 36 states and FCT with focus on the theme ‘Promoting Inclusive, Safe, and Gender-Sensitive Learning Environments for All.’

Ajayi called for support and cooperation of key stakeholders in achieving the desired objective, which, he said, was in line with the renewed hope initiative of the government with a focus on education.

He described the workshop as a key national conversation on improving secondary education, as well as a direct response to the evolving demands of education under the current administration.

He said: “This is not just a professional gathering, but a moral call to action. We must transform our senior secondary schools into citadels of learning where every child feels valued, safe, and empowered.

“In doing that, we at NSSEC are committed to empowering the frontline officers who are the architects of inclusion that directly influence school environments, and perhaps, shape how policies are experienced at the grassroots.”

The NSSEC boss stated that participants in the workshop would engage with expert facilitators on best practices for inclusive planning, gender-responsive leadership, and the integration of protective mechanisms against discrimination and violence in schools.

On his part, the executive secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), Ayuba Gufwan, said that every living creature is living with one form of disability or the other, and as such must not ignore their challenges.

He made reference to statistics, which indicated that 35.5 million persons are living with disabilities, stressing the need to address critical issues affecting them.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Saad Ahmad, in declaring the event opened, emphasised the need for tangible action in implementing Nigeria’s inclusive education and gender policies.

Represented by the deputy director, Science and Technology Department, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Kehinde Olu Osinaike, the minister commended NSSEC for organising the workshop, noting that it aligns with the federal government’s renewed hope agenda, which prioritises inclusive and equitable education for all Nigerian children.

She made reference to the national policy on inclusive education, which was developed to remove barriers to learning, ensure equity, and improve access to quality education for all, especially learners with disabilities and those facing systemic disadvantages.

“Alongside this, the national policy on gender education provides a framework for eliminating gender disparities and ensuring that both girls and boys have equal opportunities to access, participate in, and benefit from education. But as we all know, policies are only as effective as their implementation, and we must go beyond rhetoric,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) said it is repositioning school agriculture as a tool for skills acquisition, food security, and youth empowerment.

