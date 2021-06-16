NSCDC nabs man for alleged sexual assault of minor in Kwara

A 39-year-old man, Segun Oni, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Igbaja community, Kwara State for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, the case was reported at the NSCDC Igbaja Divisional Office on Monday, June 14, 2021, around 6:30 pm by the victim’s grandfather, who reportedly caught the suspect in the act under a mango tree.

The statement also said that, after a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the victim was suffering from congenital mental deficiency “which has impaired her communication and social skills. Literarily, she hardly talks to people.”

It also said that a medical report obtained from a hospital in Ijagbo town showed penetration and bruises in the victim’s private area, adding that the suspect had confessed that on several occasions he lured the young girl with gifts to isolated areas to take advantage of her.

The NSCDC spokesperson also said that the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation is concluded.

