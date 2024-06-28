The government of Kogi State have expressed deep condolences on the demise of an elder statesman and a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Alex Usman Kadiri at the age of 82.

The late Sen. Kadiri who represented Kogi East Senatorial District in the Senate between 1999 and 2007 was a distinguished patriot who was passionate about the development of our dear state and our nation. Before his excellent representation in the Red Chambers, he had served as a Director General at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

In a press statement issued on Friday by Kingsley Fanwo, the

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications stated that in his public and private life, the late political and community leader was a constant voice for equity, justice and development, exuding the proper Kogi spirit of excellence.

“His aspiration to lead Kogi State exemplified his desire to contribute to the development of the State. He was a shining light from our dear State. The Governor, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed his determination to immortalize the spirit of the late Dr Kadiri by ensuring good governance, unity and development in our dear state.

“Even at 82, it was our wish to still have our late elder statesman around in order for the Kogi State Government to continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and enthusiastic readiness to give a hand of support for development. We urge young Kogites to imbibe the exemplary lifestyle and impeccable track record of the late Senator Alex Usman Kadiri.

“Our thoughts are with his immediate family, the people of Igalaland, Kogi State and Nigerians at large as we mourn a political colossus and a development advocate. May the Almighty God accept his soul.”

