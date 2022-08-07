NPA, SON partner to check substandard imports in Nigeria

Determined to boost Nigeria’s export and import trade through standard and quality products, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to tackle the influx of sub-standard products into the country.

The strategic arrangement according to the two key federal agencies has become crucial for the overall good of the nation’s economy and the safety of its people, especially in tackling the importation of sub-standard products and as well as to promote the circulation and sale of high-quality products in Nigeria.

Meeting in Lagos, The Chief Executives of the two agencies expressed confidence that the collaboration would lead to more employment opportunities and increased revenue to the Federal Government.

The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, and Managing Director, NPA, Muhammed Bello-Koko, with their management teams agreed on the need for more effective collaboration and synergy to drive result-oriented and seamless operations at the Nation’s Ports.

Both agencies also agreed to collaborate to promote the speedy processing of goods for exports in furtherance of the Federal Government’s economic diversification policy, especially for non-oil products.

According to Bello-Koko, the Managing Director of NPA, SON’s technical expertise would be brought to bear

through its participation in the joint cargo inspection and examination for greater efficiency and swift apprehension of suspected substandard products.

“We will work with SON to ensure it discharges its duty effectively. I am sure SON will also work with other sister agencies without issues,“ the NPA boss enthused.

Muhammed Bello-Koko also enjoined SON to play a more active role in the Export Processing Zones to fast-track Nigeria’s export drive for quality and competitive products across the Nation’s borders.

The NPA Boss disclosed that both organizations would deliberate on the personnel and equipment to be utilized following the presidential approval for Export Processing Terminals.

Earlier in his remarks, DG, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, expressed regret at the challenge posed by the influx of substandard products to the concerted efforts of relevant agencies and stakeholders toward growing the nation’s economy.

According to him, the situation has been partly responsible for the increased unemployment rate and poor wealth creation in the country, adding that all hands should be on deck to reverse the negative trend.

Mallam Salim expressed SON’s preparedness to avail its Management Systems Standards Certification and training services to NPA personnel to continually improve its efficiency in service delivery.





While accepting the SON offer of training and certification, the NPA MD requested SON’s input into the NPA Academy Curriculum.

He commended the SON leadership for piloting various initiatives to reposition the organisation in order to achieve its statutory mandate.

