NOUN establishes centre in Okeho

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has approved the establishment of a study centre in Okeho, Oyo State.

The chairman, NOUN Okeho Centre Project Community, Dr Kasali Alarape Salawu, made this known during an interaction with the Nigerian Tribune.

Dr Salawu who noted that the establishment of the centre was due to collective efforts of notable indigenes of the towns such as the Onjo of Okeho, Oba (Dr) Rafiu Osuolale Mustapha Adeitan II, and Okeho indigenes in diaspora, assured that bringing open and distance learning programme to the area will afford a lot of people the opportunity to improve their academic standards.

He expressed optimism that those who could not secure admission into the conventional universities for one reason or the other will seize this opportunity to achieve their age-long dreams.

While stressing that academic activities would commence in the centre with immediate effect, the chairman expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for granting their request for a study centre in Okeho and assured that the opportunity given to the area would be maximally utilised.