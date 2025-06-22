Northern governors condemn killing of 12 Kaduna travellers

… Appeal for calm

Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has expressed sorrow over the gruesome killings of travellers from Kaduna State, who were on a journey for a wedding in Plateau State over the weekend.

The forum, through its Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the loss of lives, as a barbaric and cowardly act that has no place in a civilised society.

Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, on Sunday, joined the public in condemning the barbaric and heinous crime against innocent Nigerians.

The victims, who were reportedly en route to attend a wedding ceremony, were ambushed and brutally murdered in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Governor stated that, “I am deeply saddened by this horrific and inhumane attack. Such mindless violence against innocent citizens is unacceptable and must be met with swift and decisive justice.”

He, on behalf of the nineteen Northern states governors extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kaduna State, particularly to the bereaved families affected by the attack.

The NSGF prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for comfort to their families in this difficult time.

He also commended authorities of Plateau State Government and security agencies for their quick responses, particularly the arrest of suspects linked to the incident and called for a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution of all those involved to ensure that justice is served.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice without delay. This is not just about accountability; it is about restoring faith in the rule of law and protecting the rights of every Nigerian citizen,” he said.

The NSGF Chairman also appealed to residents of Plateau, Kaduna, and neighbouring states to remain calm and law-abiding, urging against any form of reprisal.

Inuwa Yahaya said, “Let us not allow the actions of a few to divide our communities or ignite further violence. I urge everyone to exercise restraint and patience as authorities work to ensure justice is served.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Governors’ Forum to collaborate on strengthening security, promoting peaceful co-existence, and addressing the root causes of conflict and insecurity across the region.

The Governor stressed that, “The safety and security of our people remains our top priority. We will continue to work together as Northern Governors to strengthen community relations, improve intelligence sharing, and ensure such tragedies never happen again.”

