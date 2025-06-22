Kano: Two men die while trying to retrieve phone from pit latrine

A sad incident occurred as two men lost their lives while attempting to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into a pit latrine at Bazabe Quarters, Albasu Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Takai branch, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, a copy of which was made available to the press in Kano.

According to the statement, the Takai branch received an emergency call at around 11:16 a.m. from Inspector Auwalu, reporting that two individuals had fallen into a toilet pit.

The statement reads: “The first victim, 40-year-old Usman Muhd, reportedly entered the pit in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone, locally referred to as Indon kauye, which had accidentally fallen in.”

But, tragically, he was unable to get out. Another man, identified as Ibrahim Inuwa, also aged around 40, entered the pit in an effort to assist Muhd.

He tied a rope in an attempt to pull him out but lost consciousness in the process.

ACFO Abdullahi stated that “both of them were rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.”

“All victims were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer of Albasu LGA, Kabiru Magawata.”

The statement added that the emergency responders from the Takai fire station were commended for their swift deployment, though the tragic outcome highlights the dangers of attempting rescue operations without professional support.

