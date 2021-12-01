Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing ventures into real estate, gets new appointment

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has been appointed Managing Director of Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited. The appointment takes effect from December 1, 2021.

Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited is a chain of business which comprises five businesses – Splash Estate Limited, Omoluabi Estate, Homes and Construction Limited, Coded Media and Allied Concepts Limited, Oodua Estate Limited, Omoluabi FM and a foundation, Jaw Jaw Africa Community Media Support Foundation.

While pledging to mentor other women,

Nkechi said her will open massive employment opportunities for industrious and hardworking women.

She said: “I have always wanted to venture into the line of business because my dream isn’t just to sell properties but to ensure that I help people who never thought they could own a house become landlords in their life time.

“My appointment will pave way for massive employment for women that are industrious and ready to work. It has always been my dream to help young ladies succeed in businesses and that is the way to go in our country Nigeria.

“There are lots of goodies for people on assumption of office most especially for women, widows and women in general who are ready to work.”

Board Chairman of Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings, Victor Eniola Mark, said the decision to appoint Nkechi as MD was borne out of the desire to empower women through affordable housing units.

“Now a woman has been chosen to ensure that other women are empowered through affordable housing units and through other means that had been designed.

“As Omoluabis just like our name implies, we have chosen another Omoluabi to drive home the cause of women not forgetting the tenet of an Omoluabi,” Mark said.

