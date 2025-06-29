No plan to return to music, I’m now into ministry, real estate —Cynthia Morgan

Nigerian rapper and dancehall queen Cynthia Morgan has addressed growing concerns about her well-being and career direction following a trending video that sparked empathy.

In a recent Instagram reel, she made it clear that she has no intention of returning to music, stating that she is now fully into ministry and real estate.

The update comes just days after a video surfaced online showing Morgan in what appeared to be a dilapidated room, speaking with a mixture of pain and reflection.

In the viral footage, she admitted to having “lost it all” and hinted at facing harsh personal and financial struggles.

However, in a sharp and unexpected twist, Cynthia Morgan has now clarified her position. “I am not planning to get back into music,” she said.

Rather than seeking a comeback in entertainment, she explained, she has found peace in a completely new direction: “I’m now into ministry and real estate,” she said.

Known for hits like German Juice and Don’t Break My Heart, Cynthia Morgan once dominated Nigeria’s dancehall scene.

“I’m not going back,” she reiterated, emphasising that her journey now lies in serving a higher purpose and building financial stability through real estate ventures.

She described her transformation as spiritual, personal, and deliberate.

Today, however, Morgan is singing a different tune—not with beats or bars, but with grace, clarity, and closure. She has found a new rhythm in ministry and real estate, and she’s asking the world to respect her choice.

“I’ve moved on. This is where I find peace now,” she concluded. The former queen of Nigerian dancehall may have left the stage, but she’s certainly not lost—just evolving.

