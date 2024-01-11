Displeased by the widespread of the new year slogan ‘’No gree for anybody”, the Nigerian Police Force has warned Nigerians against the use of the viral new slogan.

The spokesperson of the police force, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning while parading some suspects at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

‘’The new slogan for 2024 for our young ones is ‘’No de gree for anybody”.

“We have been informed from our intelligence that the slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may cause problems across the country. Nor dey gree for anybody is being seen as just a normal talk but in security community we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crisis,” the police spokesperson stated.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported the emergence of the phrase “No gree for anybody” has piqued interest and caused some confusion in the evolving world of Nigerian slang.

The phrase has gained momentum among young Nigerians in recent days, especially the GenZ who have been vocal since the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…