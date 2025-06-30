No going back on 100th NEC meeting — PDP NWC

For the second time in 24 hours, concerned members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have come out to say that the 100th NEC meeting already scheduled for Monday, 30, June 2025 must hold.

The party’s press conference, well attended by members of the National Working Committee, stated that the 100th NEC meeting would hold as scheduled and the National Convention would also proceed as scheduled.

It dismissed the information stating that the NEC has been converted to an expanded caucus meeting.

In a media parley, the NWC which had Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, Deputy National Chairman (South) addressed the media and said the public and stakeholders of the party should disregard the misguided information calling for an expanded caucus.

The address reads in part: “100th NEC meeting to go on as Scheduled on Monday, 30th June, 2025, it cannot Be Varied or Converted.”

The Deputy National Chairman South said “the 100th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) statutorily scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, 30th June, 2025 and the National Convention scheduled for Thursday 28th to Saturday, 30th August, 2025” still stands as scheduled.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Working Committee (NWC) assures all Party members that the 100th NEC meeting will proceed as scheduled tomorrow Monday, 30th June 2025 at the NEC Hall of the Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

“The 100th NEC meeting will among other things receive updates on the activities of the Zoning Committee and the National Convention Organizing Committee.

“As you are aware, the 100th meeting was unanimously scheduled by NEC at its 99th meeting held on Tuesday, 27th May 2025.

“By virtue of Section 31(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) the Monday, 30th June 2025 date for the 100th NEC meeting is binding on all Organs and members, and as such no Organ, group or officer of the Party has the power to alter, change, vary, veto or convert the already convened NEC meeting.

“Contrary to a purported Notice being circulated in the social media suggesting that the 100th NEC meeting has been converted to a Special Expanded National Caucus meeting, the NWC states in clear terms that the said Notice did not emanate from the PDP and should be disregarded.

“The NWC emphasizes that there is no provision whatsoever for an “Expanded National Caucus” in the Constitution of the PDP or any Guideline of the Party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 30 of the Constitution of the PDP is unambiguous in providing for a National Caucus for the Party with its composition, functions, and meetings clearly spelled out, leaving no room for any form of expansion.

“The suggestion, proposal or announcement for a ‘Special Expanded National Caucus meeting’ is therefore unconstitutional and cannot take any decision for the PDP being not a recognized Organ or Body in the PDP.

“The PDP is a political Party built on the foundation and pedestal of strict adherence to the Rule of Law, guided by the due process of our Party Constitution and the ethos of internal democracy, which values must be protected and preserved at all times.

“The NWC acknowledges the support and solidarity of the members of the PDP and reassures that the 100th NEC meeting and the National Convention will go on as scheduled by NEC Amb. Arapaja said.

Present at the briefing are: Hon. (Arc) Setonji Koshoedo- Acting National Secretary, and Sir Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel- National Auditor.

Also in attendance are, Hon. Debo Ologunagba- National Publicity Secretary, Woyengikuro Daniel PhD- National Financial Secretary, and Hon. Mrs. Amina Darasimi D. Bryhm- National Woman Leader.

With them are: High Chief Ali Odefa- National Vice Chairman (South East), Hon. Emmanuel Ogidi- Caretaker Committee Chairman (South South), Hon. Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese – National Vice Chairman (South West) also present.