More facts have emerged regarding the unpaid Terminal Benefits of Seafarers whose appointments were terminated due to the liquidation of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL). In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) revealed that it rejected the N100m offered by NIMASA, stating it was insufficient for all affected individuals.

According to the NIMASA statement signed by its Assistant Director, Public Relations, Edward Osagie, the agency has initiated discussions on how to resolve the lingering issue of terminal benefits for Seafarers affected by the liquidation of the NNSL.

“The issue of industrial harmony in the maritime sector is of utmost interest to our administration at NIMASA. We have been working on this for a while. NIMASA had offered 100 million Naira as a settlement, which the Union declined. We have also discovered that some of those demanding settlement did not even have any employment letters.

“We will follow the lead from our supervising Ministry and ensure the physical verification exercise is brought to a logical conclusion. Our Honorable Minister will be duly updated by the Agency. I look forward to closing this issue in the months to come,” stated Dr. Bashir Jamoh, the NIMASA DG, as quoted in the statement.

The NIMASA DG assured the Union that their position would be communicated to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to ensure the government takes all necessary actions to conclude the matter of NNSL.

President General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adeyanju, reiterated the Union’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of disputes, aiming to protect the rights and privileges of workers without disrupting productivity in the Maritime Sector. He commended the Jamoh-led Management at NIMASA and urged others to follow suit.

“I would like to commend NIMASA under Dr. Jamoh for the unflinching commitment to industrial harmony. He is always a phone call away to resolve any issue. Yes, NIMASA offered 100 million naira to offset the terminal benefits. However, if others like the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Shippers Council, and the rest also contribute funds, there will be enough to go around for the expected beneficiaries. As we did for dockworkers when a flat rate of two hundred thousand was paid during port concession; that is what we want, considering the current realities,” added Comrade Adeyanju.