The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied claims that it stealthily awarded rehabilitation contracts of the nation’s pipelines to four Northern Oil companies, including two downstream retailers.

Fingered in the contracts were Oilserv Limited, A. A RANO Nigeria Limited, Macready Oil & Gas Service Company Limited, and MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

But the NNPC, in a statement issued on Monday, denied the claims that contracts were advertised and awarded based on rigorous evaluation criteria and in line with industry norms.

It said the selection process was subjected to a competitive tender guided by Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) standards, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission expertise, and the active involvement of a Transaction Advisor.

“NNPC Limited is deeply committed to adhering to the highest standards of transparency and global best practices in all our activities, including our contracting process. These contracts, which were advertised, were awarded based on rigorous evaluation criteria and in line with industry norms.

"To re-emphasise our commitment to transparency, We also had representations from NEITI and the Ministry of Justice in the project development team and the evaluation exercise," it said.





It identified the composition of Consortium members per lot spread across Nigeria to include: “LOT 1: Oilserve Ltd, Chu Kong Steel Pipe Group Company Ltd, Saudi Crown Oilserve LOT 2: MacReady Oil and Gas Services, COBRA Instalicios S.A, Control Y Montajes Industriales & International De Pipelines, Iron Products Industries Ltd, Batelitwin Global Services Ltd, Bauen Empresa Constructora SAU, Sanderson Energy Ltd, The Spanish National Association of Manufacturers.

“LOT 3:A A Rano, Zakhem Construction Nigeria, Bablinks Resources Ltd, VAE Controls S.R.O

“LOT 4: MRS Oil and Gas, CPPE Nigeria Ltd”.

It further stressed that the contracts were build, operate and transfer agreements, adding that selected partners are to finance the rehabilitation and do not entail the transfer of control of these assets to any particular company.

” Our objective is to enhance the integrity and functionality of the pipelines to facilitate the efficient transportation of crude oil to refineries and the distribution of its products across the country.

“The ownership of these strategic national assets remains with NNPC Limited, and we are fully committed to ensuring their continued operation in the interest of over 200 million Nigerians,” it said.

