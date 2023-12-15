Following the upturned ruling by the Supreme Court judgement on Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu case after he was acquitted by the Court of Appeal, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appealed to Biafra agitators to be calm.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement signed and released by its Secretary General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

According to the Isiguzoro, the release of IPON leader Nnamdi Kanu is sacrosanct.

He then calls for a return to non-violent means of agitation in collaboration with them in restoring peace and stability to the Southeast region.

“The apex socio-cultural organization representing the Igbo people issues a heartfelt appeal to Biafra agitators to collaborate with us in restoring peace and stability to the Southeast region. In light of the recent decline of the Supreme Court verdict to release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes that his release is sacrosanct and calls for a return to non-violent means of agitation.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by Biafra agitators regarding the alleged actions of Southeast Governors. While we have not personally met with the governors, we implore them to openly deny these allegations and engage in constructive dialogue towards finding a common ground.

“As we approach the Christmas and New Year holidays, we earnestly beseech the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to help restore normalcy in the East. Let us embrace peace and harmony during this festive season, prioritizing the well-being of our people and the development of our region.

“The release of Nnamdi Kanu is a collective endeavour for the Igbo people, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo is actively engaging with stakeholders across Nigeria to mount pressure on the federal government to drop the charges against him. We believe in the power of dialogue and peaceful resolution to address the concerns of our people.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo remains committed to the unity, progress, and prosperity of the Igbo nation. Together, let us work towards a future where our aspirations are realized through peaceful means, fostering an environment of inclusivity and understanding”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE