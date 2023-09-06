The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, has applauded all Nigerian workers for complying with and supporting the union’s two-day warning strike declaration.

Ajaero notes that the level of compliance recorded on the first day shows that the workers can back their words and decisions with actions.

The Labour leader acknowledged that the first day of the warning strike was successful, as all their goals were met.

He praised the commitment of all workers to ensuring that the reasons for the warning strike were fulfilled.

Ajaero, therefore, urged all members to maintain their zeal on the second day.

