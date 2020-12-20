NJC recommends compulsory retirement of two judicial officers, dismisses petitions against 18 others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of Grand Kadi, Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect.

The Director Information of the NJC, Soji Oye, said in a statement, on Sunday, that the decision to sack the judicial officers was reached at the 93rd Meeting of the NJC held virtually on December 16, 2020.

Grand Kadi Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him by one Malam Zakar Adamu, Chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that he falsified his age on two occasions, (i.e. from February 1, 1955, to August 27, 1955, and later to December 30, 1959).

The statement said findings revealed that the Grand Khadi was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020, by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.

“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from February 1, 2020, till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the NJC that pays salaries of all Judicial Officers in the Federation,” Oye stated.

Council also considered a petition by Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) and found merit in his allegation against Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq that His Lordship falsified his date of birth from September 3, 1955, to September 3, 1957.

NJC recommended his compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from September 3, 2020. It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from September 3, 2020, and remit same to the Council.

Meanwhile, in the exercise of its disciplinary powers under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the NJC, at the meeting, suspended Grand Kadi Talba and Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective Governors.

Council also considered the reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with the recommendations to dismiss 18 petitions against 14 judicial Officers.

They are Justices Simon A. Amobeda, Taiwo O. Taiwo, Nnamdi Dimgba and. Justice R. O. Dugbo Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court.

Petitions against Justice T. O. Uloho Justice Michael N. Obi of the Delta State High Court were also dismissed along with Justice G. M. Onyeabo of the Lagos State High Court

In Rivers State High Court, the petition against Justice A. I. Iyayi-Lamikanra, Chief Judge, Rivers State, Justice A. U. Kingsley-Chuku and Justice J. N. Ukpugwnum were also dismissed.

Those against Justice F. B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State Justice Comfort C. Ani of the Enugu State High Court were dismissed with the one against Justice M. A. Pindiga of the Gombe State High Court.

The NJC also dismissed the petition against Justice M. M. Umar of Kebbi State High Court

Similarly, Council considered the Report of the Interview Committee and recommended the appointment of 69 Judicial Officers as Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal.

In another development, Council also received and approved the Report of its Committee on Appointments, Promotion and Discipline which recommended the promotion of 70 Members of Staff of the National Judicial Council.

The notifications of the retirement of 12 Judicial Officers and notifications of death of three Judges of Federal and State Courts were also received and noted by Council.

