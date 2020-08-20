NIWA urges Kebbi State companies to pay Right-of-Way fees

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has commissioned a 36 seater ferry boat at Yelwa – Yauri, Kebbi State recently. This is even as the agency urged companies, organizations and the general public that are using NIWA`s Right of Ways to pay their legitimate fees to the agency.

According to a statement signed by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, Jibril, Darda`u, the agency Managing Director, George N. Moghalu appreciated the opportunity given to the Authority to procure the 36 seater ferry boat on behalf of Distinguished Senator, Bala Ibn Na`Allah as part of his constituency project.

The MD also acknowledged the kind support given to NIWA by the Yauri Emirate council in fulfilling its official responsibilities. He also appreciated the Distinguished Senator for his commitment and desire to create the enabling environment for water transportation to grow.

“The importance of water transportation cannot be overemphasized for both facilitating the transportation of cargos and personnel in strengthening our economy and at the same time exploring tourism potentials. I am also appealing to the government of Kebbi State to encourage NIWA by assisting it to ensure companies, organizations and the public that are using NIWA`s Right of Ways, which is one hundred metres perpendicular from the point of the River, to pay their legitimate fees,” the NIWA MD was quoted as saying.

In his speech, distinguished Senator Bala Ibn Na`Allah promised to bring more developments to his people as the ferry being commissioned is just the beginning because two more ferries are on their way, one from Lagos and the other from China. He also said, in addition to the Jetties he has built before in the Area, he is also planning in conjunction with NIWA to build a ferry terminal.

The cutting of tape for the ferry boat commissioning was carried out by the Emir of Yelwa – Yauri, His Royal Highness. Dr Muhammed Zayyanu Abdullahi (CON).

The Emir had earlier raised three issues bordering on litigations, clearing of water hyacinth/removal of wrecks and the development of the Inland waterways in bhis domain, and the NIWA MD promised to address all the issues raised by the Royal Father.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE