NIWA inaugurates Search and Rescue centre in Lagos

Barely a month after activating navigational aids in Lagos, the Federal Government’s regulatory agency on brown water economy, National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA) has ramped up more safety timelines for Lagos waters by setting up a Search and Rescue centre.

To ensure the centre is adequately manned to respond to emergencies, about 17 staff of the marine department in the Lagos area office, were trained on how to activate, identify and direct safety ecology towards distressed crafts on water.

The NIWA Lagos Search and Rescue team were also drilled on basic training on radio communication skills and how to use the same to strategically network with crafts and other national emergency agencies as specified by International Maritime Organisation (IMO) whenever a save our soul (SOS) operational situation arises on water.

In a brief remark during the training outing for the Lagos safety team and inauguration of the S and R Centre, Sarat Lara Braimah, Area Manager, NIWA Lagos, expressed deep appreciation to the agency’s Managing Director, Dr George Moghalu, for approving and setting up the Search and Rescue Centre, barely few weeks after unveiling navigational buoys to guide and roadmap safe water transportation in Lagos.

She also thumbed up the General Manager, Marine, NIWA headquarters, Joseph Ororo, for encouragement and reiterated that by these enduring safety measures, Dr Moghalu has challenged the Lagos area office of NIWA to brace up for effective discharge of its mandate to stakeholders and sundry users of the ever-busy Lagos waterways.

Braimah informed team Lagos Rescue Center that to whom much is given, much is expected, and appealed that time has come for all hands to be on deck as safety issues require deep interpretation, implementation and joint execution.