NITDA creates first ICT consumer protection forum In Nigeria

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has come up with a forum meant to help citizens express their grievances as it relates to indigenous IT product and services and settle such in a non-litigious manner.

Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General of NITDA, represented by Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi, Director IT Infrastructure Solutions, NITDA at Webinar with theme; “Virtual Digital Services Consumer Protection Forum,” where a Draft Framework on Alternative Dispute Resolution for the ICT Sector was presented for review.

He said the occasion was very critical to the success of NITDA’s strategy which is aimed at building qualitative indigenous content for consumption in the ICT sector.

Abdullahi stated that the multiple complaints and quality of ICT products and services has lead to the conceptualisation of the consumer forum as well as drafting the alternative dispute resolution in the ICT framework.

He expressed concern that leaving such issues unattended will lead to lack of confidence in local ICT products and services, which in turn attract to very low patronage and job losses.

ALSO READ: Gombe seeks stronger collaboration with SDGs in improving human capital development

Abdullahi maintained that NITDA’s aim is to protect digital products and services for consumers while also encouraging Nigerians to buy made in Nigeria ICT products.

He further noted that during coronavirus pandemic, NITDA has been playing its role in ensuring that it maximises opportunities embedded in the challenges posed by the pandemic.

He said the government has taken over the challenges of the information technology sector from a holistic point of view.

Earlier in his remark, Mr Olayinka Adejube, Director Standards Guidelines and Frameworks said the event was for service consumers and digital service providers to interact on possible ways of improvement.

“This event is to bring consumer and service providers to interact and see areas where there is need to work together to ensure that the essence of all the investment in the digital economy is not wasted,” said Adejube.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE