NiRA urges Nigerian developers to Join inaugural .ng developers connect

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the organisation responsible for managing Nigeria’s .ng country-code top-level domain, has called on software engineers, web developers and technology professionals across the country to participate in its inaugural .ng Developers Connect, scheduled for October 29, 2026.

The virtual event, themed, “Building Nigeria’s Web” is designed to strengthen engagement between NiRA and Nigeria’s developer community while promoting wider adoption of the .ng domain name and improving the performance, reliability and accessibility of locally built digital products.Nigeria Investment Guide

NiRA said developers play a critical role in shaping Nigeria’s digital economy because they often influence domain name choices, register domains on behalf of clients, and configure the websites and applications that businesses, institutions and individuals use to establish their online presence.

According to the association, the initiative will provide a platform for developers to understand the .ng domain ecosystem, engage directly with the registry, share technical experiences and contribute to improving services for domain registrants and other internet users.

The event will also address practical issues associated with building digital products for Nigerian users, including mobile-first website development, hosting, Domain Name System (DNS) configuration, website speed, unstable internet connectivity and the responsible use of artificial intelligence across the software development lifecycle.Learn Engineering

NiRA noted that building reliable digital products for Nigeria requires developers to consider local internet conditions, varying levels of connectivity, mobile device usage and the growing expectations of digital consumers.

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Beyond technical discussions, the .ng Developers Connect seeks to establish a sustained relationship between NiRA and developers, positioning the community as partners in promoting the adoption of Nigerian domain names and strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem.

The association is also expected to use the engagement to gather feedback from developers on challenges encountered when registering, configuring and managing .ng domains, with a view to improving the registry’s services and creating more effective channels of collaboration.

NiRA is therefore inviting web developers, software engineers, application developers, technology entrepreneurs and digital solutions providers nationwide to participate in the programme and contribute to conversations on the future of Nigeria’s web.