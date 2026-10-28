The metal purse of DurbiTakusheyi: Glimpse into Nigeria’s ancient heritage

By: Onyike Kelechi Patience

Nigeria’s cultural heritage is a rich tapestry woven from centuries of creativity, craftsmanship, tradition and human ingenuity. Scattered across the country are archaeological treasures that tell remarkable stories about communities that existed long before the emergence of modern Nigeria. One such fascinating object is the Metal Purse from DurbiTakusheyi, an archaeological site in Katsina State, north-west Nigeria.

The metal purse, dated to approximately 1200–1500 AD, is an extraordinary example of the craftsmanship and artistic sophistication of the people who lived in the region centuries ago. The object is an oval-shaped container, adorned with brass, with a cover that opens to provide access to its interior. Its design goes beyond simple functionality, reflecting the aesthetic and symbolic values of its makers.

One of the most striking features of the purse is the collection of small bells attached to its base. These decorative elements give the object a distinctive appearance and would likely have produced sound when the purse was moved. The combination of metalwork, ornamentation and functional design demonstrates the considerable skill of the craftsmen of the period.

Historical records associated with the object indicate that the purse was used to hold ceremonial or medicinal objects. This gives the artefact significance beyond its physical beauty. It provides an insight into the cultural and spiritual practices of the communities that occupied the region. Objects used for ceremonial and medicinal purposes often occupied an important place within traditional societies, where healing, spirituality, leadership and communal life were closely connected.

The archaeological site of DurbiTakusheyi, situated about 32 kilometres east of the modern city of Katsina, in Katsina State, is particularly important to the understanding of Nigeria’s ancient history. Discoveries associated with the site have contributed to knowledge about the people, traditions, craftsmanship and social organisation of communities in the region.

The metal purse therefore represents more than an old container. It is a material record of human activity, creativity and belief. Every decorative pattern, brass element and attached bell provides an opportunity to appreciate the technological abilities and artistic imagination of an earlier generation.

Today, artefacts such as the DurbiTakusheyi metal purse remind Nigerians of the importance of preserving and promoting the nation’s cultural heritage. Museums play a crucial role in this regard by protecting such objects, documenting their histories and making them accessible for education, research and public appreciation.

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For younger generations, seeing an object that was created between 1200 and 1500 AD can make history more tangible. It demonstrates that sophisticated artistic expression and specialised craftsmanship were part of the lives of communities in this part of Africa many centuries ago.

As Nigeria continues to promote cultural tourism and heritage education, treasures such as the Metal Purse deserve greater attention. They tell stories that cannot always be captured in textbooks. They connect the present with the past and encourage a deeper appreciation of the people and traditions that shaped the land.

•Onyike is of the National Museum, Onikan-Lagos.