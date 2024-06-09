There seems not to be an end in sight to the crisis rocking the family of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, even nine months after his passing.

His father, Joseph Aloba, was questioned on Monday by officers of the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, following a petition filed by Oba Saheed Elegushi.

However, a new petition, addressing issues of cyber bullying, cyber stalking and criminal defamation written against Mr Aloba landed him in police net on Tuesday.

According to Monisola Odumosu, head of the Aloba legal team, the allegations stemmed from a recent interview granted by Aloba.

In a statement on Tuesday, Odumosu said, “Mr. Aloba was invited by the police and escorted to the station by his legal team representatives, Teri Wellington and Monisola Odumosu.

The petition, submitted by Oba Saheed Elegushi, claimed that Mr. Aloba made defamatory remarks during an interview with a London-based blogger.

Trouble within the family

It was observed that after Mohbad’s death, the family has been embroiled in a series of crises ranging from the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam, as Mohbad’s father insisted that a DNA test must be conducted to confirm the boy is indeed the late singer’s son.

There are also internal family issues within the Aloba family over the property of the late singer, who died under controversial circumstances prompting the police to probe the real cause of his death.

Mr Aloba has continued to maintain that Mohbad is not the biological father of Liam, but Wunmi rubbished the claim, insisting that Mohbad remained the father of his son and no one could tell her otherwise.

New twist to cause of singer’s death

In what looked like another twist to the circumstances surrounding the death of the singer, an autopsy report obtained by R revealed that a drug reaction may have been the possible cause of his death.

The autopsy, conducted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), involved a comprehensive examination of the singer’s remains.

Samples of the gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung were retrieved for toxicology tests.

The results, obtained on Friday, indicated that a reaction to a substance might have led to the demise of the young artiste.

Further checks on details from the autopsy report suggested that the presence of certain toxic substances in Mohbad’s system could have triggered a fatal reaction.

It was learnt that exact substance responsible for this adverse reaction is still under investigation as forensic experts continue to analyse the samples.

Mohbad’s sudden death has been a topic of much speculation and concern among fans and the general public, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, sparking controversy on social media. He had left Marlian Music, owned by Naira Marley, in February 2022.

Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command set up a 13-man special investigation team on September 18, 2023, to probe the circumstances surrounding it.

The investigation led to the arrests of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, among others. Mohbad’s body was exhumed on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy.

