Nine family members die mysteriously in Kogi

Nine family members have been reported dead in Nagazi, Adavi local government area in Kogi State over an unknown cause.

The latest incident is coming a few days after four family members died mysteriously in Mopa-Muro, Local Government Area of Kogi State at the weekend.

It was authoritatively gathered that on Monday evening, the incident in Nagazi saw five family members dying at a spot before four were rushed to the hospital.

Tribune Online gathered that the remaining four later died at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

A family source who spoke with newsmen on condition of anonymity said the father of the deceased victims has been arrested while the mother is still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said ”they are yet to know the actual cause of the deaths as they are suspecting food poisoning or spiritual attack.”

All efforts to speak with the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Ovye Aya proved abortive at the time of filing this report as he neither picked up his calls nor respond to text messages.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE