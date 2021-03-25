NIN compulsory for 2021 UTME registration ― JAMB

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has made the provision of the National Identity Number (NIN) mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

The Board made this known on Wednesday in Abuja while announcing date for the commencement of registration exercise, which takes effect from Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May 2021.

A statement signed by Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, insisted that candidates must have NIN before registration could be carried out.

The Board also disclosed that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would hold from ​Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June 2021.

The statement read in part: “The Governing Board of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) met at its Meeting of 22nd March 2021 and decided that: “For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN).

“It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise. Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country.

“The list is available in all the state offices and JAMB’S website: www.jamb.gov.ng. The approved schedule for Registration and examination are as follows: a. Registration exercise will start on Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents.

“Optional Mock will be held on Friday, 30th April 2021 (for those ​who indicate interest and registered ​before 24th ​of April, 2021.

“The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would hold from ​Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June 2021

“The venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town

“The registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3, 500 and N500 for the recommended Reading Text.

“Information regarding other registration processes and requirements would be made available on the Board’s website and advertised in the electronics and print media from 5th April 2021,” it said.

