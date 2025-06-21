NIMN president, Enang bows out, sets stage for first female successor

The outgoing President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Mr. Idorenyin Enang, stated that his administration has actively promoted the participation of women in all its activities, culminating in a woman now poised to become the 5th President of the Association.

He expressed this during the 2025 Annual Marketing Conference/AGM of the institute, held in Uyo, with the theme: “Leveraging ESG to Drive Values Across Generations.”

Enang emphasized that this initiative was a conscious policy aimed at transforming the formerly male-dominated institute to embrace women, who are now holding significant leadership positions at various levels within the organization.

Also, he noted that his administration has successfully encouraged the return of academia to the institute’s activities, highlighting that they had been largely indifferent to the institute’s initiatives until he took office four years ago.

“The last four years was full of lessons, which I will chronicle in a book form, one of the most difficult experience is to manage transition”. He added.

He described the issues of funding as the most challenging problem faced by his administration but extended immense appreciation to various firms that stood with the institute to realize all its programmes.

Enang however explained that his administration met a sad situation where members who were indebted to the institute stayed away from participating in its activities adding that his incentives to encourage return of such members had only 158 people returning to the fold, which he described as having quality against quantity.

He asserted, “the symposium we introduced as part of our conference/AGM brought in the academia fully into the fold and their contributions have been very fantastic”.

The president acknowledged that he was also blessed with very committed members who assisted his administration in navigating the challenges of the past four years.

In his goodwill message at the event, Ike Neliaku, President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations praised the NIMN for its unique anthem which shows they are a visionary group which emphasizes on creating values and empowering people.

According to him, “You asserted that you are the soul of businesses and the soul of sustainability.You said you are the driver of the economy and also said there is no market without marketing.We have one brand and it is Nigeria, if you take out Nigeria all the groups won’t exist. Everybody must join hands to promote the brand Nigeria.

He further highlighted, “The space of integrated marketing communication is one. Reputation is the core asset of any individual or firm, remove reputation the person or firm is gone. We cannot shepherd or man the reputation gate of Nigeria without marketing.I believe there is no nation better than Nigeria, even though we have challenges, we will overcome it.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of Presidential awards of excellence to various categories of people

The outgoing President said he decided to honour those who contributed to the success of the administration stressing “Four years of my administration would not have been so easy to navigate without the contributions of those I just honoured”.

