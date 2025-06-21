PHOTOS: ‘He said yes,’ American actor Jussie Smollett proposes to his boyfriend

American actor, Jussie Smollett, has announced his engagement to his boyfriend Jabari Redd, revealing that the proposal was accepted with a joyful “yes.”

The 43-year-old ‘Empire’ star made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt post alongside a series of photos that documented the proposal.

“I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES,” he wrote.

The images captured a step-by-step moment of the proposal, which took place on a sidewalk outside a restaurant. In the first slide, Smollett is seen going down on one knee, while his boyfriend Redd, appearing surprised, reacts with a wide smile. The next photo shows Redd seemingly shouting in excitement, with his hands raised in delight.

A third image shows Smollett placing the engagement ring on Redd’s finger, followed by a photo of the couple embracing tightly. The celebration continued with more pictures showing the couple laughing, toasting with champagne, and finally, a close-up shot of the ring.

Smollett’s family and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. His sister, actress Jurnee Smollett, wrote: “Screaming with tears of joy! My whole heart loves both of you @jussiesmollett. Welcome to the family @jabariredd.” Their sister Jazz Smollett added, “I was WAITINGGGGGG!!!!!! congratulations you 2. I pray blessings cover you as you’ve covered each other.”

‘Empire’ co-star Taraji P. Henson also chimed in with her support, writing: “My babies.”

Smollett, who also directed B-Boy Blues, has kept much of his relationship with his boyfriend, Redd, private until now.

