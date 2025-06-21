World News

PHOTOS: ‘He said yes,’ American actor Jussie Smollett proposes to his boyfriend

Adam Mosadioluwa
Smollett proposes to boyfriend

American actor, Jussie Smollett, has announced his engagement to his boyfriend Jabari Redd, revealing that the proposal was accepted with a joyful “yes.”

The 43-year-old ‘Empire’ star made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt post alongside a series of photos that documented the proposal. 

“I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES,” he wrote.

The images captured a step-by-step moment of the proposal, which took place on a sidewalk outside a restaurant. In the first slide, Smollett is seen going down on one knee, while his boyfriend Redd, appearing surprised, reacts with a wide smile. The next photo shows Redd seemingly shouting in excitement, with his hands raised in delight.

A third image shows Smollett placing the engagement ring on Redd’s finger, followed by a photo of the couple embracing tightly. The celebration continued with more pictures showing the couple laughing, toasting with champagne, and finally, a close-up shot of the ring.

Smollett’s family and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. His sister, actress Jurnee Smollett, wrote: “Screaming with tears of joy! My whole heart loves both of you @jussiesmollett. Welcome to the family @jabariredd.” Their sister Jazz Smollett added, “I was WAITINGGGGGG!!!!!! congratulations you 2. I pray blessings cover you as you’ve covered each other.”

‘Empire’ co-star Taraji P. Henson also chimed in with her support, writing: “My babies.”

Smollett, who also directed B-Boy Blues, has kept much of his relationship with his boyfriend, Redd, private until now.

