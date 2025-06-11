NiMet predicts nationwide thunderstorms, rainfall from Wednesday to Friday

…calls for caution

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted nationwide thunderstorms and rainfall from Wednesday, June 11 to Friday, June 13, urging the public and airline operators to take necessary precautions. In its three-day weather forecast released Tuesday in Abuja, NiMet warned of potentially severe weather conditions, particularly in the northern, central, and southern regions, including strong winds and heavy downpours. For Wednesday, early morning thunderstorms are expected in parts of Taraba, Kaduna, and Adamawa States, with storms and rain spreading later in the day to Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, and Bauchi. In the North Central, Benue, Kwara, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Nasarawa will likely see early thunderstorms, with rain returning later across FCT, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau. Southern states such as Ondo, Ekiti, and Edo are expected to have a cloudy morning with chances of rain, followed by isolated thunderstorms and rain in Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers later in the day. For Thursday, NiMet forecasts morning thunderstorms in Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, and Taraba, with additional rainfall expected later in Kano, Gombe, and Bauchi. In the North Central, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and the FCT may experience early showers, followed by afternoon thunderstorms in Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau. The South is expected to begin with rain in Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, followed by widespread thunderstorms across the region later in the day. On Friday, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba will likely see early thunderstorms, with continued rain later in Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, and Bauchi. In the North Central zone, cloud patches and sunny intervals are anticipated during the day, with thunderstorms and rain expected in FCT, Nasarawa, Kwara, and Niger. Evening rainfall is also likely in Kwara, Benue, and Kogi. The South will remain generally cloudy with morning rain in Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, followed by widespread thunderstorms later. NiMet advised the public to remain vigilant, warning that strong winds may precede thunderstorms, especially in the North. “The public should take adequate precautions. Ensure loose objects are secured to prevent accidents. Avoid driving during heavy rain and unplug electrical appliances during storms,” the agency said. It also cautioned against seeking shelter under tall trees during storms and urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for proper flight planning.